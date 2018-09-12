‘American Gods’ Showrunner Jesse Alexander Sidelined by Starz Amid Season 2 Troubles

0

All is not as cheery on the set of Starz’s series American Gods Season 2 as this teaser image might suggest. In fact, it sounds like the production is in downright shambles according to a new report. In it, newly appointed showrunner Jesse Alexander has been sidelined from any and all duties related to production, in other words “fired but not fired.” Alexander, an executive producer, is no longer involved with writing, showrunning, editing, on-set production, or any other facets of production or post-production, according to THR. That’s a big yikes.

American Gods, which should be filming its Season 2 finale right now, is six weeks behind on its production schedule. Alexander had reportedly turned in a number of passes on the Season 2 finale script, all of which the studio passed on, bringing them to a seventh draft at last count with no final locked script in sight. While the cast waits to see the finished script, they’re busy shooting pickups and reshoots of earlier episodes, though the crew may have been given an unfinished version in order to prep; that plan of attack will likely lead to extensive reshoots once the script is finalized.

In speaking to THR, Alexander said, “We are all working very hard to make American Gods the series that its fans want and deserve.” That may be the last you hear from him for a while. Alexander may have been sidelined but he hasn’t been replaced, leading to further confusion on set for cast and crew alike. Of course, this all comes after former showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green exited ahead of Season 2, so the troubles continue. Rumored friction between both Starz and production studio Fremantle, as well as author Neil Gaiman seeking more creative control, further complicate the project, which won’t be premiering until sometime in 2019.

Be sure to head over to THR's write-up for much more, but here's the story from the other side of the aisle:

Starz, via statement:

“American Gods has a deep and complex mythology and a unique visual style that makes this series one of the most ambitious productions on television, and one that we remain committed to delivering for our audience. We are confident that when the fans get their first look at season two in just a few weeks at New York Comic-Con, they will agree it was worth the wait.”

Fremantle, via statement:

“We stand by our network partner’s statement and share in their confidence that season two will exceed expectations. Our cast and crew are extremely passionate about the show and have delivered something that remains loyal to the source material and true to the creative vision of Neil Gaiman. We think fans will feel the same when we share a first look at New York Comic-Con in a few weeks.”

