‘American Gods’ Season 2 Teaser Reveals Filming Has Finally Begun with New Showrunner

At long last, American Gods Season 2 filming is underway. For a minute there it seemed as though a second season of the Starz series may not happen at all, not due to lack of interest from the network, but because of creative problems behind the scenes. Last November, showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green departed the series while already deep into development on Season 2. The duo had reportedly clashed with production company FreemantleMedia after asking for a budget increase, and at the time of their exit had already written scripts.

Whlie showrunners depart series quite frequently, finding a replacement was no easy task. Executive producer Neil Gaiman made public his desire to stick with the series regardless, but Gillian Anderson exited the show after Fuller and Green left, and Starz reportedly had trouble finding producers willing to fill the roles of Fuller and Green. In February, however, the network finally named Jesse Alexander as the new showrunner, and he’s the one calling the shots now that filming has finally gotten underway on Season 2.

Alexander’s credits in television are extensive, ranging from LOST to Heroes to Hannibal, and Gaiman remains intimately involved as an executive producer. In the teaser below, Gaiman shows off The House on the Rock—an essential location from Gaiman’s source material that will be included in the second season. You can also check out an image featuring the cast, who have assembled for the eight-episode American Gods Season 2.

Take a look at the video and image below. The returning cast for American Gods Season 2 includes Ricky Whittle (The 100) as Shadow Moon, Ian McShane (Deadwood) as Mr. Wednesday, Emily Browning (Sucker Punch) as Laura Moon, Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black) as Mad Sweeney, Orlando Jones (Sleepy Hallow) as Mr. Nancy, Yetide Badaki (Aquarius) as Bilquis, Bruce Langley (Deadly Waters) as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover (Back to the Future) as Mr. World, Cloris Leachman (Raising Hope) as Zorya Vechernyaya, Peter Stormare (Fargo) as Czernobog, Mousa Kraish (Superbad) as The Jinn, Omid Abtahi (Argo) as Salim, Chris Obi (Snow White and the Huntsman) as Anubis, and Demore Barnes (Waco) as Mr. Ibis.

American Gods Season 2 will premiere on Starz sometime in 2019.