‘American Gods': Gillian Anderson Exits Ahead of Season 2, Kristin Chenoweth’s Return Uncertain

Things are looking a little dicey for American Gods Season 2. Back in November, showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green left the series over creative and budget issues, though author Neil Gaiman reassured fans that it would return regardless. However, the show has been dealt a new blow with the news that Gillian Anderson (who played the pivotal role of Media) will not be returning, according to the LA Times, which wrote, “Anderson says the departure of showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green means she will not return to the show.”

Variety is also reporting that Kristen Chenoweth, who plays the god Easter, also finds her continuation with the series uncertain: “With Fuller’s departure, her position on the series is now uncertain, Chenoweth revealed. ‘When Bryan [Fuller] was the showrunner, I was coming back for several episodes, but I don’t know now,’ Chenoweth explained. ‘It depends on who it is and if they think I add value or not.'”

You always add value, Kristin! Especially when Easter unleashed her powers to end Season 1.

The show’s first season was a confusing one for fans who hadn’t read the novel (like myself), though, and it didn’t do much to explain itself. That lack of accessibility was made up for, some, by the strength of the cast and Fuller’s typically stylish production quality, but it still wasn’t exactly a show that set fire to the TV landscape. Without the showrunners and some of the original cast, could Season 2 be in peril?