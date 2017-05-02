‘American Gods’: Go Behind the Scenes of the Series Premiere in a New Featurette

0

Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t seen the American Gods premiere.

If you were as instantly hooked by the series premiere of American Gods as I was, then you’ll be thrilled that there’s already more to dig into before the next episode hits. Creators Bryan Fuller and Michael Green appear in a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the Starz series and walk viewers through some of the technical and storytelling decisions that went into the making of “The Bone Orchard.” So whether it’s Bilquis’ introduction, the arrival of the war-hungry Vikings, or the story of Shadow Moon, this featurette has something for everyone. It also happens to feature a cameo from director/executive producer David Slade, whose fingerprints are all over the series premiere.

And in a glimpse at an upcoming episode of American Gods, star Orlando Jones will make his own signature introduction as Mr. Nancy; click that link if you want to know more about the character but don’t click if you’re afeared of spoilers. Starz offers up a new, NSFW clip featuring Mr. Nancy’s stirring speech, so if you want a look and listen ahead of Sunday’s airing of “The Secret of Spoon”, you’ve come to the right place.

Check out the behind-the-scenes video below, followed by a clip from the upcoming episode and a promo for “The Secret of Spoon”:

