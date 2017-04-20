New ‘American Gods’ Trailer Is a Perfect Primer for the Upcoming Starz Series

0

Neil Gaiman‘s American Gods offers up a lot to wrap your head around, but the basics are these: Gods exist. They’re sustained by worship and belief. And there’s a battle between the old, traditional gods of myth and legend, and the new, modern gods of media, technology, and commerce. Caught in the middle of this battle is Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle), a mortal man placed in a very precarious yet influential position amidst the battling gods. A new trailer for the upcoming Starz series lays out everything you need to know thanks to commentary from Gaiman, Whittle, and showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green.

American Gods stars Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Orlando Jones as Anasi, Gillian Anderson as Media, Kristen Chenoweth as Easter, Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith, Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Chris Obi as Mr. Jacquel, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, and Mousa Kraish as The Jin. American Gods premieres on Starz on Sunday, April 30th.

Check out the new trailer for American Gods below:

Here’s the official synopsis for American Gods:

“American Gods” posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

