Meet Ian McShane’s Mr. Wednesday in a New ‘American Gods’ Clip

0

We’re just a little over a week away from entering the mad world of Bryan Fuller‘s American Gods, the series adaptation the beloved novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman. The Starz series promises all manner of delights, including visual splendor and wondrous mythology, but the best of all might be the opportunity to watch Ian McShane play a role he was born for, the weasely and wise Mr. Wednesday, an old god turned con artist on a mission to regain his power. Mr. Wednesday sets the wheels of American Gods’ story in motion when he recruits Ricky Whittle‘s Shadow Moon, an ex-con grieving the death of his wife, as his personal bodyguard, introducing him to the world of walking, talking mythology old and new.

Meet Mr. Wednesday in the new American Gods clip below (via Space.ca) . Fuller and Michael Green serve as showrunners for the series which also stars Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney, Yetide Badaki as Bilquis, Bruce Langley as Technical Boy, Crispin Glover as Mr. World, Orlando Jones as Anasi, Gillian Anderson as Media, Kristen Chenoweth as Easter, Jonathan Tucker as Low Key Lyesmith, Cloris Leachman as Zorya Vechernyaya, Peter Stormare as Czernobog, Chris Obi as Mr. Jacquel, Demore Barnes as Mr. Ibis, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, and Mousa Kraish as The Jin. American Gods premieres on Starz on Sunday, April 30th.

Here’s the official synopsis for American Gods: