New ‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Teaser Trailer Is Unintentionally Hilarious

0

FX has released a new teaser for American Horror Story Season 9, and either the network is super into cult classic comedies or someone made an unintentionally hilarious trailer. American Horror Story: 1984 tackles the genre of 80s slashers, taking place at a summer camp and revolving around a masked killer terrorizing a group of camp counselors and, presumably, campers themselves. But this fun-loving teaser immediately brings to mind the phenomenally underrated comedy Wet Hot American Summer, which also revolved around camp counselors albeit in a very absurdist way.

There’s a gag in Wet Hot American Summer where the counselors run into town to pick up some supplies, and what follows is a lengthy and increasingly dark montage that involves robbery, a drug den, and punching an old woman. If you’ve seen the movie, this teaser feels like exactly that scene.

Regardless of the resemblance—and the waning quality of AHS in recent years—I’m intrigued by AHS: 1984. That Ryan Murphy always has a way of drawing me in, even when I’ve decided I’m pretty much done. So yeah, I’ll be checking this out. For better or worse.

Take a look at the American Horror Story 9 teaser trailer below, followed by the Wet Hot American Summer scene it resembles. AHS: 1984 premieres on FX on September 18th and stars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Grossman, and Matthew Morrison as well as newcomers Angelica Ross (Pose), DeRon Horton (Dear White People), and Olympian Gus Kenworthy.