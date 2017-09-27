‘AHS: Cult’ Guide, Week 4: Every Question We Have Before ‘Holes’  

0

Like a tweet sent at 4 a.m. by the president, American Horror Story usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every question the anthology gore-a-palooza needs to A.

With four episodes under its murderous circus clown belt, American Horror Story: Cult is finally taking shape, not only as the most masturbation-heavy installment of American Horror Story by a substantial margin, but something very closely resembling a coherent story coming together at last. This miracle of miracles was achieved through “11/9,” a flashback-ish origin story of an episode that was more enticingly cult-y than previous installments, but still fell flat in the horror department. In fairness, the image of Chaz Bono waving his severed arm in the air while screaming “welcome to Trump’s America, motherfuckers” is – rough estimate – 75-percent less surreal than what actually happened at the polling stations on November 9th, 2016.