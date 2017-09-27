Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

‘AHS: Cult’ Guide, Week 4: Every Question We Have Before ‘Holes’  

by      September 27, 2017

0

ahs-cult-questions

Like a tweet sent at 4 a.m. by the president, American Horror Story usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every question the anthology gore-a-palooza needs to A.

With four episodes under its murderous circus clown belt, American Horror Story: Cult is finally taking shape, not only as the most masturbation-heavy installment of American Horror Story by a substantial margin, but something very closely resembling a coherent story coming together at last. This miracle of miracles was achieved through “11/9,” a flashback-ish origin story of an episode that was more enticingly cult-y than previous installments, but still fell flat in the horror department. In fairness, the image of Chaz Bono waving his severed arm in the air while screaming “welcome to Trump’s America, motherfuckers” is – rough estimate – 75-percent less surreal than what actually happened at the polling stations on November 9th, 2016.

Related Content
Previous Article
Watch: Larry David Joins the Writing Staff of ‘Late Night with Seth…
Next Article
'The Blacklist' EP Jon Bokenkamp on Season 5 as a "New Chapter"…
Tags

Television