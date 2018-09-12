‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Will Be Shorter Than Your Average ‘AHS’ Season

0

Brace yourselves, American Horror Story fans. The wait for new episodes is almost over, but turns out Apocalypse is going to be a little shorter than your average season of AHS. The Wrap reports that American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which debuts tonight on FX, will run a tight ten episodes. That means the upcoming eighth season ties with season 6, Roanoke, as the shortest seasons in the series run so far.

The first five seasons of AHS bounced between 12 and 13 episodes, but recent years have skewed toward tighter episode counts. Ideally, the slimmed episode count will help with the series’ tendency to go off the rails in the back half, but as Roanoke and last year’s politics-inspired nightmare Cult (which ran 11 episodes) proved, that’s not necessarily the case.

Check out the details for each season’s episode counts below.

Season 1, Murder House – 12

Season 2, Asylum – 13

Season 3, Coven – 13

Season 4, Freak Show – 13

Season 5, Hotel – 12

Season 6, Roanoke – 10

Season 7, Cult – 11

Apocalypse promises to merge Murder House and Coven for a new apocalyptic saga of scares that’s bringing back a whole lot of fan-favorite characters. Otherwise, the season remains rather a mystery leading into its premiere.

We do know that the series is bringing back a bunch of Ryan Murphy regulars,i ncluding Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Emma Roberts, Lily Allen, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, Stevie Nicks, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Jessica Lange. Connie Britton is also returning for the first time since Murder House, and let’s not forget the addition of Joan Collins. Other newcomers include Ashley Santos, Kyle Allen, and last but not least, Cody Fern as the grown up version of Michael Langdon, aka the Anti-Christ.

American Horror Story returns to FX on Wednesday, September 12 at 10:00 pm ET/PT. Be sure to check out our ranking of every season so far, and find out more about Apocalypse in the links below.