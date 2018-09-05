Full ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Trailer Reveals the WTF ‘Coven’-‘Murder House’ Mashup

0

Well, this is certainly not what I expected. The full American Horror Story: Apocalypse trailer has arrived and it’s all kinds of crazy in the most signature American Horror Story way possible. AHS always reinvents itself between seasons, so I don’t know why I thought that the Murder House and Coven tie-ins gave me some idea of what to expect, but Season 8 of the hit horror anthology looks like just as big of a surprise as ever.

Of course, now we (kind of) know what to make of those mysterious teasers, what with the satan babies and gas masks. Apocalypse won’t just witness the end of days, it’s going full-on post-apocalyptic with bunker people — sorry, outpost people — in a radiation-contaminated wasteland where “unauthorized copulation” is expressly forbidden. You do you, AHS. You always do.

But there’s also some weird witch stuff going on and you’ll recognize familiar faces from days past, including the ladies of Coven and that dang Rubber Man from Murder House. I don’t know what’s going on, but I can’t wait to find out. “It’s our world now, to remold as we see fit”, says Sarah Paulson (presumably as the Supreme, but she’s playing three roles, so who knows!) And apparently they see fit to remold it as some kind of prairie home BDSM haven. On brand.

The trailer also teases the return of familiar AHS players Leslie Grossman, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Taissa Farmiga, Dylan McDermott, Jessica Lange, and Sarah Paulson (who plays three roles this season!), as well as newcomers Joan Collins and Cody Fern.

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX Wednesday, September 12. In the words of Kathy Bates, “Hail Satan.” Watch the full trailer below.