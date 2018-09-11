‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Images Reveal the New Characters

0

OK, sure, we’re all pretty hyped to see Coven and Murder House cross over in American Horror Story: Apocalypse. The eighth season of FX’s hit horror franchise promises to bring back a whole host of fan favorites for the mashup, but it’s also introducing a new cast of characters — seemingly the survivors of a nuclear apocalypse, if the full-length trailer is anything to be believed — played by a reliable lineup of the usual AHS suspects.

Of the returning Murder House/Coven alumni, the new characters include Sarah Paulson as Ms. Wilhemina Venable, Evan Peters as Mr. Gallant, and Kathy Bates as Ms. Miriam Mead. Peters will be doing double duty and reprise his role as Murder House‘s school shooter/ghost/Rubber Man, aka Tate Langdon, while Paulson will triple up and also appear as Murder House medium Billie Dean Howard and Coven Supreme Cordelia Foxx.

The new characters also deliver a big Cult reunion, not just for Peters and Paulson, but Leslie Grossman as Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt, Billie Lourd as Mallory, and Adina Porter as Dinah Stevens. As for the cast newcomers, we’ve got Ashley Santos as Emily, Kyle Allen as Timothy Campbell, and last but not least, Cody Fern as Michael Langdon — aka, the grown up Murder House satan baby.

You got all that? Well, that’s just the pictured folk! Apocalypse is bringing back all your favs from previous installments, including Emma Roberts, Lily Allen, Billy Eichner, Cheyenne Jackson, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott, Taissa Farmiga, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe and Stevie Nicks. Jessica Lange. And let’s not forget the addition of Joan Collins.

American Horror Story returns to FX on Wednesday, September 12 at 10:00 pm ET/PT.