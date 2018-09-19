Jessica Lange Returns as Constance Langdon in New ‘American Horror Story’ Set Photo

0

If you caught the American Horror Story: Apocalypse premiere, you know that we’re still waiting for that Murder House/Coven crossover we were promised in the lead up to the hit horror anthology’s eighth season. With nary a trace of the Harmons or the ladies of Miss Robichaux’s in sight, the premiere flew through the end of the world and introduced us to Outpost 3 — a bunker full of new characters played by familiar faces, including Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, and Leslie Grossman.

However, we know it’s only a matter of time before the Murder House and Coven favorites start making appearances, because Ryan Murphy has been teasing sneak peeks on his Instagram for weeks. We previously got glimpses at Evan Peters and Emma Roberts as Tate Langdon and Madison Montgomery, Dylan McDermott and Connie Britton as those ever so happily-wed Harmons, and the ladies of Coven reunited.

The latest reveal is a most welcome one; the return of one-time American Horror Story regular Jessica Lange, who’s reprising her role as the deliciously vicious neighbor-from-hell and guardian of the anti-christ, Constance Langdon. And for bonus points, Paulson is directing her — because Paulson isn’t just playing triple duty this season as Wilhemina Venable, Cordelia Goode, and Billie Dean Howard, she’s also directing Episode 6.

See the ladies in action in the image below. AHS airs Wednesday nights on FX.

