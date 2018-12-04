The Witching Hour: Episode 18 – ‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Spoiler Discussion & ‘Nightflyers’ Review

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. This week, we’re catching up with horror TV. First we have a brief chat about the new Happy Death Day 2 U trailer, then it’s time for the horror show reviews. First up is Syfy’s Nightflyers, inspired by the George R.R. Martin novella of the same name, and then it’s finally time for our spoiler review of American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Watch or listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below and click here to find us on iTunes. To stay up to date on all things Witching Hour, you can also follow us on Twitter at @HaleighFoutch and @PNemiroff or on Instagram at @HaystackMcGroovy and @pnemiroff, and keep up with the #ColliderWitchingHour hashtag.

Head over to the Collider Factory for more podcasts, and stay tuned next week for more of The Witching Hour.