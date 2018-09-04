‘American Horror Story: Apocalypse’ Trailer Reveals First Footage of the ‘Murder House’-‘Coven’ Crossover

0

After weeks of cryptic demon babies, ominous mushroom clouds, creepy-as-hell gas masks, and other footage Ryan Murphy definitely just has lying around the house, a new teaser for American Horror Story: Apocalypse gives us our first actual glimpses of the upcoming Murder House and Coven crossover. As is to be expected from FX’s long-running anthology spook-show, there is a lot going on here, including the return of both Jessica Lange‘s Constance Langdon and Emma Roberts as Madison Montgomery. As Madison herself would say: “Surprise, bitch.”

It would also appear that this season’s subtitle is no symbol or allegory, much like last year’s “Cult” referred to both people who voted for Donald Trump and homicidal masturbating circus clowns. Shots of contamination suits and downed helicopters set to warning sirens appear to confirm we’re dealing with an honest-to-goodness end times scenario here, which will somehow pull together the spectral denizens of season one’s Murder House—Dylan McDermott pops up in the trailer as resident GhostDad Ben Harmon—and the witchy women of season three’s Coven. Though it’s still unclear exactly how these two AHS chapters will meet, the trailer does reveal that everyone is going to look objectively cool as shit while doing so.

This epic clash apparently includes the aforementioned Madison Montgomery; Roberts’ hard-partying actress-turned-witch ends the trailer with the line “I bet you thought you’d seen the last of me.” Appropriate, since the actual last we had seen of Madison Montgomery she was being strangled to death by Evan Peters‘ Kyle Spencer. Peters is, as usual, also along for this bonkers ride, not as Kyle but apparently as the ghost of cannibal Andy Warhol, or something very much like that.

Check out the trailer below. American Horror Story: Apocalypse—which also stars Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Kathy Bates, Taissa Farmiga, and Billy Eichner—premieres on FX Wednesday, September 12.