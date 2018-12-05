‘American Horror Story': Ryan Murphy Says the ‘Coven’ Witches Will Return After ‘Apocalypse’

0

If you thought you saw the last of the Coven witches in American Horror Story: Apocalypse think again, because Ryan Murphy does what Ryan Murphy wants, and according to the series creator, he wants more of those dang witches.

Murphy received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday, and following his dedication ceremony, the AHS mastermind told ET point blank, “The witches will be back.” He clarified, “Not next season, but we have something really fun planned.”

And it appears to have been a very recent decision — Murphy hadn’t even told his cast yet when he spoke with the entertainment outlet. He added, “I can’t say what it is! I’m going to this luncheon, and many of the Horror Story actors are there, and I’m gonna tell them for the first time. So I have to tell them first.”

(Spoilers for American Horror Story: Apocalypse below)

The Coven as we knew it from the third installment of Murphy’s hit FX horror series — Sarah Paulson‘s Supreme Cordelia Goode, Taisasa Farmiga‘s Zoe Benson, Frances Conroy‘s Myrtle Snow, Emma Roberts‘ Madison Montgomery, Gabourey Sidibe‘s Queenie, and Lily Rabe‘s Misty Day — got an infusion of fresh blood in Apocalypse, including Leslie Grossman‘s Coco St. Pierre Vanderbuilt and, of course, the new supreme, Billy Lourd‘s Mallory.

While fans knew that Apocalypse promised some Coven/Murder House crossover elements, the Coven witches ended surprisingly ended up being core element the entire season, which ultimately did a lot of catch up with the fan favorite characters (including rescuing quite a few of them from hell or hell-adjacent existences.) Is Murphy planning to continue his apocalyptic saga with the witches and the new Antichrist, or will he spin the ladies of Miss Robichaux’s in a new direction entirely? Sounds like we’ll have to wait ’til Season 10 to find out.