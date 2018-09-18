The Witching Hour: Episode 8 – The Best and Worst of ‘American Horror Story’

0

Welcome to The Witching Hour! Collider’s horror podcast, co-created and co-hosted by Horror Editor Haleigh Foutch and Senior Editorial Producer Perri Nemiroff. This week’s episode is all about the highs and lows of American Horror Story. We run down our favorite and least favorite seasons of the hit horror anthology, ruminate on why we still love a show that almost always goes off the rails, and give our spoiler-free thoughts on the Apocalypse premiere, before digging into spoiler territory to give our theories on the rest of the Coven/Murder House crossover season

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider Podcast below and click here to find us on iTunes.