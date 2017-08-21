Watch: The ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Opening Credits Sequence Features Trump & Hillary

0

Series creator Ryan Murphy has revealed the American Horror Story Season 7 credits sequence, and it’s a doozy. Murphy has said all along that Season 7, titled American Horror Story: Cult, would be dealing directly with the presidential election of 2016, and indeed these opening credits feature nightmarish versions of both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton while a patriotic version of the traditional credits theme plays.

Cult begins on election night, and as the subtitle suggests, we’ll be following any and all definitions of the word “cult.” The cast includes more newcomers than usual, with Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson, Emma Robters, and Frances Conroy serving as the only returning cast members we know of so far. But as is always true of American Horror Story, there could be more cast surprises in store.

In addition to the aforementioned folks, Billie Lourd and Allison Pill round out the main cast while Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Lena Dunham, Dina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Mare Winningham, and Chaz Bono also star.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of visual tone Cult strikes. Last season’s secretive Roanoke earned mixed reviews, as the first half of the season played like a Blair Witch-type found footage season while the latter half went full-in on meta commentary. It didn’t add up to a whole lot, but I’m curious to see what Cult has in store.

Check out the American Horror Story: Cult opening credits in the video below. The season begins on Tuesday, September 5th at 10/9c on FX.