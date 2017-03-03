Ryan Murphy Says ‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Begins on Election Night

0

Ryan Murphy is teasing more details about American Horror Story Season 7, and it’s poised to be the anthology series’ most zeitgeist-y season to date. Murphy previously revealed that the next season of the horror show would revolve around the recent presidential election, and while he initially said that Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton would not be characters in the show, it appears he’s changed course.

Speaking with E! Online, Murphy revealed that fictionalized versions of Trump and Clinton will appear in the show, but they’re not the focus:

“I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton, and I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It’s our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it’s about the zeitgeist and what we’re doing now.”

Paulson and AHS regular Evan Peters are the leads of the new season, but we still don’t know who they’re playing. Murphy did reveal, however, that the show won’t be a play-by-play of the campaign but instead begins on the night of the election:

“[We haven’t cast Clinton or Trump] yet. We’re halfway through the writing and not yet. But it’s really, really fun. It starts on election night is all I’ll say…It’s very scary that night for many people. It’s fun, you will like it. It’s really a season that will have a lot of people interested and I think there’s something for everybody in that season.”

I’ve seen every season of American Horror Story, for better or worse, and I am 100% not down with watching a fictionalized account of Donald Trump’s impact play out for entertainment value. Murphy and Co. certainly nailed social commentary in the tremendous The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, but the very uneven American Horror Story has always been a schlocky, soapy, silly series that’s impossible to take seriously. I don’t exactly have the confidence that Murphy can pull off a Trump/Clinton satire under the guise of American Horror Story regardless of the involvement of the impeccably talented Sarah Paulson.

Murphy previously teased that American Horror Story Season 7 would bring back some characters from the Freak Show season, but that was before the election so it’s unclear if that idea has been tossed aside. Murphy is about to debut yet another anthology series on FX, the well-reviewed FEUD: Bette and Joan, is getting ready to begin production on the next two seasons of American Crime Story, Katrina and Versace, and was recently granted a second season of FEUD to revolve around Princess Diana and Prince Charles, so he continues to juggle the jobs of four showrunners in one.