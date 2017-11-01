‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Guide, Week 9: Every Question We Have Before ‘Charles (Manson) In Charge’

0

Like a tweet sent at 4 a.m. by the president, American Horror Story usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every question the anthology gore-a-palooza needs to A.

Ah, Halloween. All Saint’s Day. All Hallow’s Eve. Samhain. Totensonntag. Some other words I found on Wikipedia. Or, as American Horror Story prefers to call it, an excuse to put some prosthetics on Evan Peters to pad out the runtime of a show that ran out of story roughly three clown-murders ago. Admittedly, Peters’ self-narrated montage of history’s most infamous cult leaders—Marshall Applewhite (pretty good), David Koresh (passable, but no Mullet Kitsch), and Jim Jones (on-point af)—was great. But it was also the early peak of an episode—directed by AHS alum Angella Bassett—that offered very little thrills afterward, like the house that hands out entire handfuls of candy to trick-or-treaters, but when they get home it’s all, like, Mounds bars. “Drink The Kool-Aid” was the Mounds bars of episodes. How dare this show have the wonderful Angela Bassett hand me a fistful of Mounds bars and tell me it’s Twix.

With that said, we still have questions. Most importantly…