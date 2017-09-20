‘AHS: Cult’ Guide, Week 2: Every Question We Have Before “11/9″

0

Like a tweet sent at 4 a.m. by the president, American Horror Story usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every question the anthology gore-a-palooza needs to answer.

Last night, American Horror Story microwaved a guinea pig until it exploded, and I’m as shocked as you are that sentence isn’t an elaborate sexual innuendo. Meanwhile, this season continues to be the exploding household pet of seasons overall, a furry little nugget of an idea that Ryan Murphy and co. reheated repeatedly until they got a pile of blood and guts inside a suburban kitchen. There’s not much actually going on, is what I’m saying…unless, of course, you think this is leading to the end of the world: