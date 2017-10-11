‘AHS: Cult’ Guide, Week 6: Every Question Before “Valerie Solanas Died for Your Sins”

0

Like a tweet sent at 4 a.m. by the president, American Horror Story usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every question the anthology gore-a-palooza needs to A.

Look, there’s nothing really funny to say about the scene that opens “Mid-Western Assassin”—a jarring public shooting that Ryan Murphy decided to heavily edit for the original broadcast—other than to note that after ghosts, aliens, witches, circus freaks, vampires, and serial killers, the most truly terrifying thing this show has ever, ever done is literally hold up a mirror to the audience and say, “America, this is you,” like some demented dark-timeline version of the America’s Funniest Home Videos theme song. And that’s not ha-ha funny, really. Me calling the uncomfortable irony “funny” is a bit like a Vice President saying to leave a football game is a “protest”; it’s not, but we’re both getting paid to do this so we can’t just outright call it sad.

And it’s not as if Murphy and Co. are even pulling this mood off well—at this point, this season is so on the nose it might as well be titled American Horror Story: Prom Night Pimple—which brings me to one of the few questions I have this week: