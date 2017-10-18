‘AHS: Cult’ Guide, Week 7: Every Question Before “Winter of Our Discontent”

0

Like a tweet sent at 4 a.m. by the president, American Horror Story usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every question the anthology gore-a-palooza needs to A.

Oh man, if you’re the type of person (see: me) who enjoys when American Horror Story puts its Important Commentary on the backburner and just cranks the crazy levels up to maximum cocaine, then boy howdy was “Valerie Solanas Died For Your Sins: Scumbag” an episode for you (see: me). Living wonder Frances Conroy showed up wearing the wig from V For Vendetta as a character named Bebe Babbitt to casually break the news that the Zodiac Killer was actually a fringe group of radical feminists led by Valerie Solanas, a woman who for real once tried to murder Andy Warhol. Evan Peters played Warhol but just sort of acted like Evan Peters, Lena Dunham put in a wonderfully manic performance as Solanas that was 90% screaming and 10% slipping in and out of an accent, and in the end it all maybe probably doesn’t matter because it turns out Bebe was working with Kai Anderson the entire time. And Billy Eichner got his head chopped off. How lucky we are to be alive right now.

Naturally, we have questions: