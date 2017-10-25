‘AHS: Cult’ Guide, Week 8: Every Question We Have Before ‘Drink the Kool-Aid’

0

Like a tweet sent at 4 a.m. by the president, American Horror Story usually leaves us with far more questions than answers. Each week, we’re going to take a deeper look into every question the anthology gore-a-palooza needs to A.

This week’s episode of American Horror Story: Cult … wait, hold on, sorry [hits play on All-4-One’s “I Swear”] there we go. This week’s episode of American Horror Story: Cult marks the series’ annual stops-giving-a-fuck-athon, the chapter that comes during every season of AHS in which any sort of theme or logic or plot is thrown into a blender shaped like Ryan Murphy’s head and turned into insane Manwich meat. It’s genuinely comforting to know how consistent this show is; the only things guaranteed in life are death, taxes, and American Horror Story flying completely off the rails somewhere between 4-8 episodes into a season.

Even the attempts at shading in backstory, in explaining things, veered off into Bananasville. Weren’t we all cool with Kai’s supervillain origin story involving witnessing his parents’ death firsthand and then keeping their corpses in an upstairs bedroom? Nope, not nearly spooky enough. Kai’s issues actually started when he and Winter messed around on the Dark Web and got invited to a pastor’s haunted house in the middle of nowhere, but zoinks the faceless deep-web priest turned out to be a crazy person / possibly the antagonist from the Saw franchise, and every horror on display was real. Kai and Winter, being your average normal teens, decide to execute the pastor on his own torture device. “Everything changed after Pastor Charles,” Winter says. The time when Kai’s father blew his head off a few feet away, spraying him with blood and brains, that was … that actually wasn’t such a big deal, to be honest. The haunted house really messed him up, though.

As you could imagine, this has left us with questions: