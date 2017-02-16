‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Tackles a True American Horror: The 2016 Presidential Election

0

Ryan Murphy‘s horror anthology series American Horror Story has tackled haunted houses, asylums, witches, freak shows, a cursed hotel, and the modern mythology of Roanoke. For the show’s upcoming season, it’s about to tackle a long-standing horror of American history: politics. Specifically, AHS7 will be taking on perhaps the most controversial and contentious political circus in American history, that of the 2016 Presidential Election.

Variety brings us news of Murphy’s reveal for the theme of Season 7 of AHS. Show veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return for the next season, which is on schedule to shoot this June; two additional seasons (8 and 9) have been ordered by FX. The upcoming season will obviously be set in the modern era, however it won’t be the only project inspired by the recent election cycle. Saturday Night Live is making hay from their satirical takes on Trump’s presidency, and on the limited series side of things, Mark Boal and Megan Ellison are teaming up to bring about an eight to ten-hour political drama centering on the election.

Here’s a look at Murphy’s reveal of the Season 7 theme for AHS while on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show:

Here’s what Murphy said, regarding the upcoming season of AHS:

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

When pressed as to whether or not there will be a “Trump” character, Murphy responded simply, “Maybe.”

Over at FX, Murphy also has the upcoming debut drama series Feud, starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon as Joan Crawford and Bette Davis, respectively. Then there’s the second season of the Golden Globe-winning series American Crime Story, which will focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when it debuts next year.