‘American Horror Story’ Season 7 Title Revealed in Creepy Teaser

Going into San Diego Comic-Con, we knew that Season 7 of FX’s American Horror Story would be tapping into the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election. Now, we know that the seasonal subtitle, a mystery that’s generated much interest year to year, will in fact be American Horror Story: Cult. A new teaser trailer has not a thing to do with either Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton, but it’s decidedly creepy nonetheless.

According to the show’s page on FX’s site, fans of AHS can “Join the Cult”, presumably to stay informed with the latest teasers and social media releases as we approach this season’s fall release date. Show veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will return for the next season; two additional seasons (8 and 9) have been ordered by FX.

Check out the creepy new teaser video for the title reveal of American Horror Story: Cult:

And here’s a new bonus teaser:

Murphy previously revealed that fictionalized versions of Trump and Clinton will appear in the show, even though they’re not the focus:

“I think people literally think Sarah Paulson is playing Hillary Clinton, and I wanted to clarify that that is not true. Horror Story is always about allegory, so the election is allegory. It’s our jumping off point. It is about the election we just went through and what happened on that night and the fallout of that night, which to many people, from all sides of the camps is a horror story. And you know, that show is always so fun when it’s about the zeitgeist and what we’re doing now.”

The show won’t rehash the campaign but it does begin on the night of the election:

“[We haven’t cast Clinton or Trump] yet. We’re halfway through the writing and not yet. But it’s really, really fun. It starts on election night is all I’ll say…It’s very scary that night for many people. It’s fun, you will like it. It’s really a season that will have a lot of people interested and I think there’s something for everybody in that season.”

Keep an eye out for more from American Horror Story: Cult in the months to come, and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments!