Full ‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Trailer Relives the Election of Donald Trump

0

FX has released the first full-length American Horror Story Season 7 trailer, and it’s certainly a thing that exists. Creator/showrunner Ryan Murphy has been saying for months that American Horror Story: Cult begins in Michigan on the night of the 2016 presidential election, and indeed we see that revisited here as Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters’ characters have very different reactions to the election of Donald Trump.

It appears that Paulson is playing one half of a same-sex couple, paired with Allison Pill, and clearly feels taken aback by Trump’s election. How Peters’ character felt about the election can best be summed up by the fact that he literally humps the TV as the results come in.

Judging by this trailer, which gives us our first look at footage from the new season, Murphy is using the election as a jumping off point, as things get worse and worse from there. He throws in Twisty the Clown, Peters’ cult leader, and likely some murder, and ties it all back to the election of Donald Trump. This seems…misguided. I’ve watched every season of American Horror Story, and while most of the seasons are more bad than good, there’s usually some compelling reason to keep watching. But I’m having an incredibly hard time mustering any kind of interest in Cult. Anybody else?

Watch the American Horror Story: Cult trailer below. The season also stars Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Lena Dunham, Dina Porter, Leslie Grossman, Mare Winningham, and Chaz Bono. The season premieres Tuesday, September 5th at 10/9c on FX.