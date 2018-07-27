‘American Horror Story’ Adds Cody Fern as Adult Version of Key ‘Murder House’ Character

0

American Horror Story Season 8 is on its way, and a key role has just been filled. Creator Ryan Murphy previously announced that this new season—titled American Horror Story: Apocalypse—would be a crossover between the show’s first season (Murder House) and its third (Coven), featuring characters and elements from both installments. Now we have a very good idea of what this all means, as Murphy himself announced that The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story standout Cody Fern has joined the AHS: Apocalypse cast as Michael Langdon.

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Jessica Lange played Constance Langdon in the first season of American Horror Story, the neighbor of the infamous Murder House and mother to Evan Peters’ school shooter ghost Tate, who impregnated Connie Britton’s Vivien with the antichrist. That baby was born at the end of the Murder House season and his name was—you guessed it—Michael. When we last saw this demon child, he was in the care of Constance and had just murdered his nanny at the age of three, so one can only imagine what the 30-year-old Michael Langdon has up his sleeve.

How this intersects with the Coven storyline is unclear, and it’s hard to parse out exactly who’s playing who given that most of the American Horror Story actors have filled different roles over the years. We do have confirmation that Sarah Paulson is reprising her Coven role of Cordelia Goode, who we last saw assuming her powers as the Supreme and revealing the existence of witches to the public.

Fern made a fantastic impression in the underrated Versace season of American Crime Story, so I’m excited to see what he’ll do here with such a juicy role. American Horror Story: Apocalypse is currently in production and also stars Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Joan Collins, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Billy Lourd, and Emma Roberts and premieres on FX on September 12th.