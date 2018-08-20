‘AHS: Apocalypse’ Set Photo Reveals the Reunited Cast of ‘Coven’

0

Production is well underway on American Horror Story Season 8, which is officially titled Apocalypse, and creator Ryan Murphy has revealed the first image from the new season. Unlike previous seasons where we’re trying to unpack each new image for clues as to what to expect, Apocalypse is a reprisal of sorts as it unites the casts of Murder House and Coven for a new story. This image in particular is Coven-centric, as we see the principal cast of the show’s third season all back together again: Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Gabourey Sidibe, and the one and only Stevie Nicks.

This is mighty exciting for Coven fans, and everyone looks exactly how we left them. If you’ll recall, the end of that season found Paulson’s Cordelia Foxx assuming the role of Supreme—the highest order of witch. The Apocalypse storyline involves the demon child from the show’s first season all grown up (played by The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story breakout Cody Fern), so one assumes it’s up to the Coven to stop him and/or the apocalypse.

What’s unclear is how actors who played roles in both Coven and Murder House will factor in. We know Jessica Lange is returning for Apocalypse, and she’s reprising her role from Murder House. But Farmiga had a very large role in Murder House alongside Conroy and Paulson, so it’ll be interesting to see if that’s addressed at all, or if we’re just to accept them as their Coven characters.

Regardless, the gang’s all together again, so take a look at the American Horror Story Season 8 image below via Murphy’s Twitter. American Horror Story has already been renewed through Season 10, and American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres on FX on September 12th.