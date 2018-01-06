‘American Horror Story’ Season 8 Will Take Place in the Future

0

Confession: I’m not a particularly big fan of Ryan Murphy. In fact, for the most part, I find his particular brand of cheesy horror insufferable, vacillating between cutesy preening and strained sadism. This is as true of his first few seasons of the American Horror Story series as it is of Cult or Coven, though the more recent seasons have allowed for a few more tantalizing political ideas to creep into what is otherwise an empty, bloody spectacle. It was only after American Crime Story‘s excellent first season came around that I came around to Murphy’s sensibilities as a showrunner and writer.

With the second season of ACS set to premiere in the coming weeks, eyes at this weekend’s TCA interview with Murphy were on the follow-up to American Horror Story: Cult, the yet-to-be-named eighth season of the anthology program. And though he remained largely tight-lipped about what to expect from Season 8 of American Horror Story, Murphy did give up one major detail about the 2018 season: the narrative will take place in the future. Murphy didn’t go on to discuss whether or not this means that the next set of episodes will be more science-fiction oriented, but he came off as excited about the prospect and to see how audiences respond.

On top of this news, Murphy also teased the long-rumored crossover between Coven and Murder House, which he said will not figure into Season 8. He did suggest, however, that the crossover event may be the focal point of the ninth season of the series, set to drop in 2019 at some point. I can’t speak as to what to expect from such an event, but I’m sure fans of American Horror Story will know their cue when they hear it. You can check out Murphy’s direct quotes from the interview right below.

Here’s what Murphy had to see via TV Line: