‘American Horror Story: 1984’ Cast Revealed in New Teaser From Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy has delivered yet another tantalizing piece of the American Horror Story: 1984 puzzle. It was a very normal Thursday afternoon when Murphy decided to share on Instagram a few teaser videos of the American Horror Story season 9 cast.

The teaser videos include returning cast members Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Grossman, and Matthew Morrison as well as newcomers Angelica Ross (Pose), DeRon Horton (Dear White People), and Olympian Gus Kenworthy. Each cast member is in costume, mugging for the camera as they let their incredible ’80s looks do the talking. Through the videos, Dan Hartman‘s hit song “I Can Dream About You” plays, somehow making these videos spookier the longer you watch.

As the videos progress, the setting goes from a studio to one of the sets: a cabin filled with bunk beds you’d find at any summer camp located deep in the woods. The bunk is similar to the one featured in the teaser video which announced the title of season 9 — 1984 — and also gives us a feel for what to expect when the season actually premieres. If I’m interpreting these videos correctly, it looks like 1984 might do its version of the horror camp classic Sleepaway Camp, except instead of kids and teens its a group of adults and instead of an adolescent serial killer its a bigger one in a black rain poncho. How fun.

Noticeably not featured in the teaser cast videos are AHS veterans Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Both actors’ absences from season 9 were confirmed in recent months. Just because they won’t be back for season 9, it doesn’t mean they permanently out of rotation. Paulson and Peters are likely sitting this season out in favor of pursuing other projects (Paulson, in particular, is about to start filming the series Miss America and will be busy promoting The Goldfinch soon). There’s always a chance they’ll return for future seasons but for now, they’re handing it over to the other returning cast.

American Horror Story: 1984 premieres Wednesday, September 18 on FX. Watch the teaser videos of the cast in costume below: