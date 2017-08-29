‘American Horror Story’ Seasons Ranked, from Worst to Best

0

However you feel about the American Horror Story franchise’s various installments, you cannot deny that Ryan Murphy and Co. are wildly creative when it comes to their yearly dish of blood-curdling terror. From the swanky digs of a haunted hotel to the tortuous backroom dealings of an insane asylum, the series has run the gamut. The upcoming Season 7 appears to be no different, offering a twisted look at the state of the country with “Cult,” which sets its premiere on the night of the 2016 election.

It won’t be a straight-up dramatization of the election, with actors playing Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump. This is Ryan Murphy, after all, which means it will be more abstract commentary on the events.

“The first 10 minutes of the season, this season, takes place in a very eerie macabre way on election night and there’s something terrible that happens in the lives of our characters on election night as they’re watching it all go down,” Murphy told E! Online in April. “Which in itself was a horror story, so it’s like a horror story upon a horror story.”

We can’t wait to join the cult. But before we do, let’s take a look back at the six AHS seasons that came before by ranking them in order from worst to best. Each season has its own positives and negatives, so weigh in in the comments if you agree or disagree with Collider’s definitive ranking.