‘American Vandal’ Trailer Reveals Netflix’s True Crime Parody Series

0

The true crime docuseries format is all the rage at the moment. From The Jinx to Making a Murderer to O.J. Made in America, longform documentary storytelling is having a big resurgence. Netflix is no stranger to the trend having produced Making a Murderer and, one of the best docuseries yet, The Keepers, and today they’ve unveiled a trailer for a new one called American Vandal. What you’ll quickly realize, however, is that while American Vandal looks and feels like a real docuseries, it is in fact a comedic parody of the format.

The eight-part story revolves around the aftermath of a prank gone wrong at a local high school. Someone drew dicks all over the cars in the parking lot, and senior Dylan Maxwell took the fall. An aspiring sophomore documentarian takes on the case and chronicles the what, how, and why of the dick-drawing crime as he seeks to find the true perpetrator.

This half-hour series hails from co-creators Tony Yacenda (Pillow Talking) and Dan Perrault (Honest Trailers) with Dan Lagana (Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous) serving as showrunner. This trailer is amusing enough, but I’m not entirely sure why anyone would want to watch eight half-hour installments of a parody about drawing dicks. Though I suppose when you’re Netflix, you really can afford to make something for everybody.

Check out the American Vandal trailer below. The series debuts on Netflix on September 15th.