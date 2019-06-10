Get to Know Disney’s New Animated Series ‘Amphibia’ with Our Fun-Filled Guided Tour

0

Amphibia, Disney’s new animated series from Annie Award-winner Matt Braly (Gravity Falls, Steven Universe, Big City Greens) is all set to debut Monday, June 17th at 10am on Disney Channel and DisneyNow. But since the world of Amphibia–a fun and fantastic place–is all new to viewers, we thought we’d offer you an early look at the series with a guided tour. Below, you’ll learn all about the series with insight from Braly and a bunch of images that show off Amphibia‘s characters, locations, and real-world inspirations.

Amphibia invites viewers to join in on the adventures of independent and fearless teen Anne Boonchuy (Brenda Song). After stealing a mysterious music box, Anne is magically transported to the world of Amphibia, a wild marshland full of talking frog-people. With the help of an excitable young frog named Sprig, Anne will transform from monster to hero and discover the first true friendship of her life.

Disney Channel has already renewed Amphibia for Season 2 ahead of its premiere this Monday, June 17th, and new episodes will air daily through Thursday, June 20th. Check out our visual guide below to get to know the new series!

Anne Boonchuy’s hair and overall look was inspired by an image that “Amphibia” creator Matt Braly had of his grandmother as a little girl (seen on the far right). Just like Anne, she was confident and fearless.

The Bizarre Bazaar is based on cultural Asian night markets, similar to those that can be found in Taiwan.

Anne’s last name, Boonchuy, roughly translates to “one who encourages or performs good deeds” in the Thai language.

The baskets at Bugball Field are made out of snake and rabbit skulls, natural predators of frogs.

The Plantar family home is a rustic house carved out of a giant tree hollow.

The Plantar’s living room clock and The Peak of Health (a place where Wartwood residents go when they’re sick) resemble a frog.

The town of Wartwood does not have electricity, so the Plantar family must rely on bioluminescent mushrooms for light.

The “cat-a-pillar” featured in an upcoming episode titled “Domino Effect” is based off Matt’s cat named Domino, who he adopted in 2016.

The “Amphibia” town of Wartwood has a population of 88. [Editor’s note: Braly was born in 1988, so we’ll assume that’s of some significance here.]

Amphibia premieres Monday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and in the DisneyNOW app.