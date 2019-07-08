Comedy Series From Amy Poehler & ‘Girls Trip’ Writer Heads to Amazon With 10-Episode Order

0

With the power of Amy Poehler‘s production company Paper Kite, Girl’s Trip writer Tracy Oliver‘s new half-hour comedy series has been picked up by Amazon. According to Deadline, the series has been picked up for 10 episodes. This is the first time Oliver and Poehler have joined their comedic powers on a project.

Currently known as The Untitled Tracy Oliver Project (formerly known as Harlem), the series will be “a single-camera comedy following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams.” Poehler will serve as an executive producer on the series through Paper Kite, which currently has a production deal. Oliver will also serve as a producer on the series.

In a statement on the show and her partnership with Poehler, Oliver told Deadline, “This series is a dream project for me. I found the perfect partners in Amy Poehler, Amazon Studios and Universal, who have championed this project from the beginning. I can’t wait to get started and share the story of these four women navigating the complexities of adulthood through their unbreakable friendship.”

Girl’s Trip may be Oliver’s calling card, but she has worked on and continues to work on a number of exciting projects. Most recently, Oliver penned the book-to-movie adaptation of The Sun Is Also a Star, starring Black-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Riverdale‘s Charles Melton. Oliver is also the writer and series creator of The First Wives Club, the forthcoming TV series based on the 1996 comedy starring Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton.

Poehler is hot off the success of her directorial debut Wine Country, which premiered on Netflix in May. She is currently at work on her upcoming animated series Duncanville, which follows a young boy named Duncan who dreams of being a successful adult without taking a conventional route to do so. In addition to voicing Duncan, Poehler is Duncanville‘s creator, as well as a series writer and producer.