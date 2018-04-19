Amy Schumer on ‘I Feel Pretty’ and Why She’s Become More Confident as an Actress

0

-

This Friday, I Feel Pretty hits theaters. The film stars Amy Schumer as Renee Bennett, a shy woman who’s afraid to go after what she wants until she suffers a head injury and starts believing that she’s magically become beautiful, which gives her the confidence to pursue the things she wants in life. The film also stars Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski, Busy Phillips, Aidy Bryant, Lauren Hutton, and Rory Scovel.

A couple weeks ago, I got to sit down for an extended interview with Any Schumer about the movie. During our conversation, we talked about how she got involved with the project, why she feels she’s become more confident as an actress, how the film eschews the male gaze, memorable moments from filming, and more. We also talked about her standup career has changed, how she prepares for a special, and more.

Check out the full interview above and full list of what we talked about below.

Amy Schumer:

How she got involved with the project and why she chose it over other projects.

Conversations she had with the writer/directors on the script.

Why she feels like she’s become more confident as an actor.

Working with co-star Rory Scovel.

How the film eschews the male gaze perspective in favor of the female gaze.

Mentally preparing for the bikini contest scene.

If she prefers to do a lot of takes or only a few takes.

If there were any memorable moments from filming.

If her approach to standup has changed at this point in her career.

How it works when you’re doing standup at the Comedy Cellar.

How she prepares for a standup special.

What she learned from the test screening process.

Here’s the official synopsis for I Feel Pretty: