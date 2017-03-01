‘Amy Schumer: The Leather Special’ Trailer Reveals Netflix Stand-Up

0

Apparently Netflix is going all-out this week. After dropping the surprising first trailer for David Ayer’s sci-fi pic Bright during the Oscars and unveiling trailers for a Brad Pitt movie and a David Fincher series earlier today, now the streaming giant is previewing some of its stand-up comedy offerings with the first trailer for Amy Schumer: The Leather Special. The stand-up set was recorded on November 5th in Denver and offers up new comedy from the very funny (and very talented) comedian.

This is one of several stand-up specials that Netflix has in the works, as the streaming service has been backing up the Brinks truck to rope in just about every iconic comedian working today. On deck they’ve got new stand-up specials from Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Tracy Morgan, and Louis C.K., with some of these comedians signing deals for multiple Netflix stand-up specials. This is yet another example of Netflix flexing its muscles as the go-to entertainment destination in the marketplace right now, and so far they’re doing a great job.

Check out the trailer for Amy Schumer: The Leather Special below. It debuts on Netflix on March 7th.