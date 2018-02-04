Jim Hosking, Jemaine Clement, Craig Robinson, and Matt Berry on ‘An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn’

0

One of the many films to hold its world premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival was director Jim Hosking’s An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn. If you saw his first film, The Greasy Strangler, then you already know An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn is beguiling to say the least, and if you’re a fan of the former movie, odds are you’ll have a soft-spot for Hosking’s latest.

Written by Hosking and David Wike, the film is about a woman named Lulu Danger (Aubrey Plaza) whose life changes when a mysterious man from her past (Craig Robinson) and his business partner (Matt Berry) come to town for a special one-night-only show. As the world of An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn is explored, an angry husband (Emile Hirsch), a vegan brother, a wanna be lover (Jemaine Clement), theft, athletic swimming, and a magical event come into play as well.

Prior to seeing the film, Hosking, Clement, Robinson, Berry, and Wike came by the Collider Studio at Sundance for a chat about the film. They talked about how the project happened, what was it about the material that excited the cast, how they like to work on set, memorable moments from filming, and we even had some fun talking about our sponsors…

Jim Hosking, Jemaine Clement, Craig Robinson, Matt Berry and David Wike:

Here’s the An Evening With Beverly Luff Linn official synopsis: