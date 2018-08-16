Aubrey Plaza and Jemaine Clement Get Weird in the ‘Evening with Beverly Luff Linn’ Trailer

0

If you caught The Greasy Strangler then you know Jim Hosking is a writer and director who announced himself right away as someone with an unusual (sometimes slightly disturbing) comedic voice. Well, Hosking is back with his sophomore feature, An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn, and that voice is on full display in the first trailer for the film.

Written by Hosking and David Wike, the film follows a woman named Lulu Danger (Aubrey Plaza), whose life changes when she sees a TV commercial for “An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn for One Magical Night Only that reveals a mysterious man from her past (Craig Robinson). When he and his business partner (Matt Berry) come through town for the special one-night-only show. When her scheming husband Shane Danger (Emile Hirsch) and his cohorts steal from Lulu’s adopted brother Adjay, a specialist and wold-be lover (Jemaine Clement) steps in to help hunt down the stolen cashbox.

You won’t get much of that from the trailer, which is just a wild and weird series of events, chock full of that offbeat humor Hosking delivered in The Greasy Strangler. If you’re curious about Beverly Luff Linn, be sure to check out our interview with the cast and filmmakers from Sundance. An Evening with Beverly Luff Linn is not yet rated, and arrived on VOD, Blu-ray, and in theaters on October 19. Watch the debut trailer below.

