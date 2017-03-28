‘An Inconvenient Sequel’ Trailer Reveals Al Gore’s Surprising Follow-Up

0

Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first trailer for An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, the follow-up to Al Gore’s Oscar-winning 2006 documentary that taught the basics of climate change to the masses. Directed by Bonnie Cohen and Jon Shenk, the film finds Gore traveling the globe to witness the devastating effects of climate change first hand while also devoting a good deal of screentime to the process of the groundbreaking Paris Climate Agreement. I caught the film at Sundance and it’s a surprisingly personal documentary, and it’s all the better for it. The doc shows an Al Gore who is angry and fired up, as well he should be—he did this over a decade ago and now he has to do it again because people still refuse to believe science?

The trailer begins with then-candidate Donald Trump making jokes about climate change, and indeed while it’s clear that the film was supposed to climax with the Paris Climate Agreement and end on a hopeful note, there’s a coda to the movie that addresses Trump winning the presidency. It’ll be interesting to see how this film is viewed in light of the president’s dangerous plans to roll back climate change regulation, and this trailer is much more a call to action than marketing for a movie.

Watch the An Inconvenient Sequel trailer below and click here to read my full review of the film from Sundance. The film opens in theaters on July 28th.