Andrew Garfield Talks ‘Breathe’ and Shares a Great Story About Auditioning for Scorsese on ‘Silence’

With Andy Serkis‘ directorial debut Breathe opening in theaters this weekend, I recently landed an exclusive video interview with Andrew Garfield. He talked about why he wanted to be part of this project, how he knows when he has to do something, his process of preparing for a role and how he works on set, collaborating with cinematographer Robert Richardson, and a lot more. In addition, he shares a great story about going in to audition for Martin Scorsese on Silence and if we will ever see the longer cut of the film.

If you haven’t seen the trailers for Breathe, the film is based on the true story of Robin Cavendish (Garfield), a young man who contracted polio in 1958 and became paralyzed from the neck down, requiring a respirator to breathe. At the time, mobility for patients on a respirator was non-existent, and we watch as Cavendish struggles to live through his new condition and as his wife, played by Claire Foy, pushes him to adapt and innovate according to his new situation. Breathe also stars Tom Hollander and Hugh Bonneville.

Breathe also stars Tom Hollander and Hugh Bonneville.

Andrew Garfield:

Why he chose to do this project.

How he knows when reading a script if he wants to do a movie.

The audition process for Silence.

Trying to get a longer cut of Silence.

The process of preparing for a role and how he works.

Why he’s sticking with Angels in America for so long.

Collaboration with cinematographer Robert Richardson.

Remaining honest to the real person he portrayed.

Here’s the official synopsis for Breathe: