Andrew Garfield Circling Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Musical ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ at Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s feature adaptation of Jonathan Larson‘s musical Tick, Tick… Boom! has landed at Netflix following a heated bidding war, and according to Variety, Andrew Garfield is the top choice to star.

I’ve actually heard that Garfield has been seeking some type of music-driven project for the last several months, and this one, from the late creator of Rent, sounds like a good one. Set in 1990, Tick, Tick… Boom! follows Jon, an aspiring theater composer who is waiting tables in New York City while writing a musical called Superbia that he hopes will launch him to fame and fortune. His girlfriend, however, is tired of putting her life on hold for Jon’s career aspirations. Meanwhile, Jon’s best friend and roommate, Michael, is moving out after landing a lucrative job on Madison Avenue. As Jon approaches his 30th birthday, he is overcome with anxiety as he wonders whether his dream is worth the cost.

Hamilton creator Miranda will make his directorial debut from a script by Dear Evan Hansen writer Stephen Levenson, and he’ll also produce alongside Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Julie Oh of Imagine Entertainment. Levenson will executive produce with Larson’s sister, Julie Larson.

Larson was a big inspiration for Miranda, and to date, Rent and Hamilton are two of only nine musicals to have won the Pulitzer Prize for drama. Prior to Hamilton, Miranda wrote the Tony-winning musical In the Heights, which is prepping for its own movie adaptation at Warner Bros. under the direction of Jon M. Chu. Miranda will play a supporting role in the film, and he last starred in Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns.

Garfield recently won a Tony for his turn on stage in the revival of Angels in America. He last starred in Under the Silver Lake, and he’s attached to star opposite Jessica Chastain in Fox Searchlight’s The Eyes of Tammy Faye. He’s represented by CAA.