‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Flash’ EP Andrew Kreisberg Fired After Sexual Harassment Allegations

0

A few weeks ago, Variety reported that Andrew Kreisberg had been accused of multiple cases of sexual harassment (19 at that time, with the author Maureen Ryan saying more came forward after the article was published). Shortly afterwards, Kreisberg was suspended while the incidents were investigated. Now, Variety is reporting that the EP has been fired, with Warner Bros. TV cutting all ties with him, despite his overall deal.

Kreisberg has EP credits on all four DC TV shows on The CW — The Flash, Supergirl, Arrow, and Legends of Tomorrow — and has worked as a showrunner on most. In the wake of his initial suspension, the women of the Arrow-verse responded, followed by statements from Arrow star Stephen Amell, as well as The Flash‘s Grant Gustin and Supergirl’s Chris Wood. Now, in a statement released today, fellow Arrow-verse EPs Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said that:

“Warner Bros. Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio’s decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — coworkers, crew and staff alike.”

In a separate statement, Warner Bros. TV said:

“After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg’s employment, effective immediately. Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions.”

Regarding how things will function in the wake of Kreisberg’s departure, given how integrally involved he has been with all four shows, THR reports that:

Production was not interrupted on any of the shows and top producers — including Berlanti — visited the Vancouver sets of all four live-action shows to ease concerns with the cast, crew and others involved in the production […] Kreisberg was hand-picked to oversee Berlanti’s growing DC universe at The CW. Kreisberg is said to have created a “toxic” work environment with many insiders fearing retaliation if they filed a complaint against him. (He also has routinely fired the writing staff from The Flash every season and this year had trouble staffing the show and challenges hiring women, sources say.)

It’s about time Kreisberg was removed from the CW’s DC universe. Here’s hoping that the environment of these shows improves now because of it.