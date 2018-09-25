Andrew Lincoln Will Most Likely Return to ‘The Walking Dead’ as a Director

0

Andrew Lincoln just can’t quite quit the world of The Walking Dead. We broke the news back in May that the actor would depart AMC’s zombie drama after season 9. And yet, Lincoln is already planning a trip back to the series’ Georgia set to get a better idea of how the bloody sausage gets made, in preparation for a season 10 directing gig.

“I’m going back,” he told EW. “I’m going back to shadow a director, and my intention is to direct next year…I can’t be that far away because I can’t bear it. That’s how much I am invested in the show and the continuation of the story.”

Lincoln helming an episode wouldn’t be the first time a Walking Dead cast-member took over the directors chair. Michael Cudlitz, whose Abraham Ford was on the wrong end of Negan’s baseball bat in season 7, returned to direct the season 9’s November 18 episode “Stradivarius.” Over on Fear the Walking Dead, Colman Domingo—who has played Victor Strand since season one—directed the season 4 FTWD episode “Weak.”

An occasional directing job would most likely be the ideal scenario for Lincoln, who explained his departure from the series as a way to spend more time with his young children. He told EW:

“I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older,” says the man who helped change the zombified face of television. “It was that simple. It was time for me to come home.”

