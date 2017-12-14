‘IT’ Director Andy Muschietti Teaming with The Russo Brothers for Apocalyptic Sci-Fi

0

Two of Hollywood’s powerhouse creative sibling duos are teaming up for an apocalyptic alt-history sci-fi. Russo Brothers Studios won out in a competitive bidding war for the rights to The Electric State, an illustrated novel from artist Simon Stålenhag, which will team up Captain America: Civil War duo Joe and Anthony Russo with IT‘s Andy and Barbara Muschietti. Andy Muschietti is directing The Electric State, as well as producing alongside his sister and the Russos. Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder (Hold the Dark) are also producing.

The script comes from screenwriting duo Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who wrote all three of Marvel’s Captain America movies and have collaborated with the Russos on The Winter Soldier through Avengers 4. The illustrated novel follows a runaway teenager and her toy robot on a journey through an alternate-reality 1997 USA, where the high-tech consumerist society is in decline. Stålenhag’s artbook was produced with the help of a Kickstarter campaign, where you can see a pitch video for the project and number of images that reveal the world-building and visual scope of Stålenhag’s vision for apocalyptic America.

“The opportunity to partner with inspirational talents like Simon, Andy, Chris and Steve is exactly the reason we started our company,” the Russos said in a statement to Deadline. “We can’t wait to help this team create something special.”

Here’s the official synopsis for The Electric State from the Kickstarter page: