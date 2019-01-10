Watch: Andy Samberg Shares His Rejected Golden Globes Jokes

0

When hosting an awards show, a lot of work is put in behind the scenes. Obviously the host isn’t coming up with the monologues or jokes off the cuff, and many will seek the input of friends and colleagues and even a full writers room to come up with material that may or may not make the show. That was certainly the case with the Golden Globes, which were hosted by Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh, and Samberg recently went on Late Night with Seth Meyers to share some of the jokes that didn’t make the cut—in addition to promoting the return of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, now airing on NBC Thursdays at 9pm ET.

Samberg and Oh did a swell job anchoring the Golden Globes telecast, as they admirably aimed to move away from the more pointed commentary of Amy Poehler or Tina Fey and straight-up aggressive nature of Ricky Gervais. Instead, Samberg and Oh took kind of a “nicecore” approach to the jokes, and while it took a minute for the two to find their rhythm, they eventually settled into a solid routine.

But some of the jokes that didn’t make the cut were, to my mind, even better. You’ll see Samberg reading a number of them in the video below, and as a bonus you even get to see Samberg’s John Mulaney impression when he reads one of the jokes that was written by Mulaney. It appears Meyers contributed to the Globes jokes as well, and certainly one of my favorites is a Roma joke that ties back into the Netflix of it all.

Check out the video below.