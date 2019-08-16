L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Angel Has Fallen’ and Q&A

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to Angel Has Fallen starring Gerard Butler?Do you like seeing movies before they’re released? Will you be in the Los Angeles area August 19th? And, finally, would you like to see director Ric Roman Waugh do a Q&A after seeing the film? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.
On August 19th at 7:30pm at ArcLight Sherman Oaks, Collider is partnering up with Lionsgate for an early screening of Angel Has Fallen and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Ric Roman Waugh.
To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@
Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on August 19th at 7:30pm.
Angel Has Fallen sees Gerard Butler returning as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning. When there’s an attempt on the life of President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), Mike is framed for the crime and he must go on the run to prove his name and protect the President. The film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, with Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.
Here’s the trailer and official synopsis:
When there is an assassination attempt on U.S. President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), his trusted confidant, Secret Service Agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler), is wrongfully accused and taken into custody. After escaping from capture, he becomes a man on the run and must evade his own agency and outsmart the FBI in order to find the real threat to the President. Desperate to uncover the truth, Banning turns to unlikely allies to help clear his name, keep his family from harm and save the country from imminent danger.
ANGEL HAS FALLEN is directed by Ric Roman Waugh from a screenplay by Robert Mark Kamen and Matt Cook & Ric Roman Waugh, story by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt, and based on characters created by Creighton Rothenberger & Katrin Benedikt. Lionsgate and Millennium Media present, a Millennium Films/G-Base production.