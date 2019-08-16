L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our Early Screening of ‘Angel Has Fallen’ and Q&A

0

I’ve got a few questions for you. Are you looking forward to Angel Has Fallen starring Gerard Butler?Do you like seeing movies before they’re released? Will you be in the Los Angeles area August 19th? And, finally, would you like to see director Ric Roman Waugh do a Q&A after seeing the film? If you answered yes to these questions I’m about to make you very happy.

On August 19th at 7:30pm at ArcLight Sherman Oaks, Collider is partnering up with Lionsgate for an early screening of Angel Has Fallen and after the screening ends, I’ll be moderating a Q&A with Ric Roman Waugh.

If you’re wondering how you can get in, we’ve got you covered. To see this free screening you need to email thecollidermailbox@ gmail.com with the subject line “I Want to SeeAngel Has Fallen.” You need to include your name in the body of the email and if you’d like to bring a guest. We’ll be accepting emails until noon on Sunday morning August 18thand we’ll contact the people that won passes with specific info about the screening soon after.

Again, this screening is in the Los Angeles area on August 19th at 7:30pm.

Angel Has Fallen sees Gerard Butler returning as Secret Service Agent Mike Banning. When there’s an attempt on the life of President Allan Trumbull (Morgan Freeman), Mike is framed for the crime and he must go on the run to prove his name and protect the President. The film also stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Lance Reddick, Tim Blake Nelson, Piper Perabo, with Nick Nolte, and Danny Huston.

Here’s the trailer and official synopsis:

–