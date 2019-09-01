Weekend Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Wins Again With $11.5 Million

0

Summer is winding down and with it, the summer box office. Angel Has Fallen won for the second week in a row with no new movies debuting, which would have otherwise put it at risk of falling out of the spotlight. Audiences must have been keen to spend some time with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman in the third installment of the Fallen franchise because the movie brought in $11.5 million domestically. This tips its total domestic gross up to more than $40 million as it chugs along through the holiday weekend. Despite the decent amount brought in for what’s looking like a slow weekend otherwise, Angel has just barely earned more than its reported $40 million budget after a fortnight in theaters — a sweaty little factoid which could affect whether or not the franchise continues.

Following close on the heels of Angel Has Fallen is Good Boys, starring Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams, and Brady Noon. The mid-budget raunchy comedy brought in a total of $9.19 million at domestic box offices. Good Boys has similarly benefited from no new movies debuting since it arrived in mid-August, maintaining a prominent place in the box office charts and exceeding expectations for a movie of its size, scope, and cast.

Taking up a majority of the Labor Day weekend box office charts are movies of all shapes and sizes with one unique common trait: they’re not so much family-friendly flicks as they are tense, adult-focused fare. Ranging from pulse-pounding action flicks like Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and Spider-Man: Far From Home (still holding on at number eight with $4.2 million earned domestically as it approaches the two-month mark in its theatrical run) to Ready or Not and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, it would appear audiences are craving some excitement and escapism of the highest and most unnerving order this holiday weekend.

Hobbs & Shaw, which sees Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprising their Fast & Furious franchise characters for a banter- and action-heavy spinoff outing, brought in close to $6.3 million domestically over the weekend. Now in its fifth week, Hobbs & Shaw is still doing well considering it is currently in its fifth weekend. Compared to the other most recent Fast & Furious installment, The Fate of the Furious, which only brought in $5.4 million, it would seem folks aren’t fatiguing of this particular story yet. The spinoff is still one of the lower-grossing installments but if you consider it as the potential first step in its own series, it’s an auspicious start.

As for the scarier side of the Labor Day weekend charts, Ready or Not is currently sitting at number six with $5.6 million earned. This movie has now earned three times its estimated budget of $6 million as it comes to the end of its second weekend in theaters. It’s unclear what this could mean in the long run (a franchise? an automatic green light for the film’s star, Samara Weaving, to become our newest horror heroine?) but when it comes to low-budget flicks, this is a big win. Meanwhile, Scary Stories brought in an even $5 million and sits one slot below at number seven.

Finally, sitting in a handful of slots all across the board are the family-friendly flicks. Overcomer, a faith-based film starring evangelist Priscilla Shirer, has kept pace with bigger studio offerings, bringing in $5.7 million domestically. Added to its total domestic gross, it’s now earned $17.2 million which means it has earned more than three times its estimated budget of $5 million. Sitting in chart slots nine and 10, respectively, are Dora and the Lost City of Gold and The Angry Birds Movie 2. The Isabela Moner-starring Dora, based on the popular kid’s show Dora the Explorer and featuring a Latinx lead cast, earned $4.14 million domestically. As for the sequel to The Angry Birds Movie, based on the massively popular game of the same name, it earned $4.11 million.

Expect the box office charts to get a considerable shake-up in the first weekend of September. IT Chapter Two, starring James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, and Bill Hader, will be the big release upon its theatrical debut on September 6.