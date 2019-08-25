Weekend Box Office: ‘Angel Has Fallen’ Succeeds with $21 Million Opening Weekend

0

Angel Has Fallen was an unstoppable force at this weekend’s box office. The Gerard Butler-led threequel smashed through early predictions and earned $21 million domestically. It’s come very close in its first weekend take to 2016’s London Has Fallen, which earned $21.6 million when it hit theaters. Neither film has managed to crack the success of the one that kicked off the franchise, 2013’s Olympus Has Fallen, which earned $30.4 million domestically.

There were some notable switch-ups in the box office rankings, too, as new arrivals shuffled around in the rankings with established releases. The faith-based film Overcomer, starring Alex Kendrick and Priscilla C. Shirer, was made for only $5 million but has already won back its budget and then some in its first weekend. The flick, which tells the story of a high school basketball coach who helps a troubled teenager girl succeed in long-distance running, brought in $8.2 million domestically and currently sits in the number three spot.

It was another good weekend for big studio movies and especially those aimed at families. Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King brought in $8.15 million on the homefront and $30 million overseas this weekend. Meanwhile, The Angry Birds Movie 2 earned $6.3 million and Dora and the Lost City of Gold nabbed $5.2 million, all of which was earned stateside. It’s no surprise these respectable earnings have been won by these particular films. All are based on familiar IP popular with their respective demographics and are among the last wave of family-friendly films arriving in theaters before kids go back to school and theaters turn to more adult- and awards season-friendly fare.

It was the best of times and the worst of times for mid-budget fare currently in the marketplace during this August weekend. Jacob Tremblay and fellow tween actors Keith L. Williams and Brady Noon have seemingly gotten lots of butts in the seats for their charming R-rated comedy Good Boys, bringing in $11.7 million domestically for a two-week total of $42 million. Meanwhile, Samara Weaving-starrer Ready or Not has slipped a bit. After enjoying the number four spot in the charts on Saturday, the horror-thriller about a young bride who plays the worst game of hide-and-seek ever with her new in-laws dropped to number six. The film earned $7.55 million during its first weekend in theaters. Thanks to its Wednesday night opening, the film has more than $10 million in its domestic coffers in addition to rave reviews (it currently has a B+ CinemaScore) and lots of buzz. Fingers crossed it can hold on to a top spot as it enters its second week.