Director Angela Robinson on Developing ‘Professor Marston and the Wonder Women’ for 8 Years

With Annapurna Pictures’ Professor Marston and the Wonder Women now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with writer-director Angela Robinson to talk about the making of the film. If you’re not familiar with the incredible story, the film tells the true story of William Moulton Marston (Luke Evans), a professor who entered into a polyamorous relationship with his academic wife (Rebecca Hall) and one of their students (Bella Heathcote), both of whom served as the inspiration for him to create the Wonder Woman comic. While some directors might have used the story to focus on the sex and wild threesomes, Robinson has crafted a great film about acceptance, love and feminism and done it with a delicate brush. Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is a fantastic film about challenging the norm and finding acceptance. The film also stars Connie Britton and Oliver Platt. For more on Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, you can read Adam Chitwood’s review here.

During the interview, Angela Robinson talked about how she’s been trying to make this film for eight years, when she first heard about William Moulton Marston’s story, how they managed to make the movie in only 25 days, what she learned from early friends and family screenings, and a lot more. Check out what she had to say in the video above, and below you’ll find a breakdown of what we talked about and the film’s official synopsis.

Angela Robinson:

How did the project come together? How she’s been developing the project for 8 years.

How a huge number of people that went to see Batman v Superman went to see Wonder Woman.

When did she first hear about the story?

What did she learn from early friends and family screenings?

How long was her first cut compared to the finished film?

Below is the official synopsis for Professor Marston & The Wonder Women. If you want to know more about the unique origins of Wonder Woman, check out Jill Lepore’s book The Secret History of Wonder Woman or listen to Lepore’s interview with Terry Gross on Fresh Air.