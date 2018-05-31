Angelina Jolie & David Oyelowo Board Live-Action Debut From ‘Brave’ Director Brenda Chapman

0

Oscar-winning filmmaker Brenda Chapman is set to make her live-action debut with the new fantasy adventure Come Away, and the story features some mighty familiar icons of the fantasy genre. Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo will star in the film, which imagines a prequel to the classics Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan.

Per THR, Come Away follows Peter and Alice as young slblings before their respective adventures in Neverland and Wonderland. “When their eldest brother dies in a tragic accident, they each try to save their parents, played by Jolie and Oyelowo, from their downward spirals of despair until finally they are forced to choose between home and imagination.”

The film makes an exciting move for Chapman, who cut her teeth in the story department at Disney on films like Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame. In 2013, she earned a Best Animated Feature Oscar for Pixar’s Brave, which she co-wrote and directed. Chapman also previously directed the 1998 animated feature The Prince of Egypt, which took home an Oscar for Best Original song.

Chapman will direct Come Away from a script by Marissa Kate Goodwill, and the film is set to shoot in the U.K. and Los Angeles. Leesa Kahn, James Spring and Andrea Keir are producing, with Michelle Manning executive producing. Oyelowo is also producing through his Yoruba Saxon banner.

“Angelina and David are going to bring a beautiful chemistry and depth to this magical story, giving audiences a wonderful step outside the expected,” Chapman said in a statement to Deadline.

“Brenda is a singular storyteller. Her decades of experience in creating rich fantasy worlds populated by complex characters make her a dream director for this project, which explores how fantasy functions as a way to cope with reality. Her thoughtful approach to filmmaking and indomitable talent make her the perfect person to bring this story to life,” said Goodhill.

Come Away is co-represented by UTA and Endeavor Content.